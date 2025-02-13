Lancer FFA Week celebrates ag education

VW independent staff/submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools has announced its upcoming FFA Week celebration, which will take place February 18-21.

This nationwide event, observed annually during the third full week of February, celebrates the positive impact of agricultural education and the FFA’s mission of developing premier leadership, personal growth, and career success. Since its inception in 1948, FFA Week has provided a platform to showcase the organization’s achievements and engage communities in supporting the next generation of agricultural leaders.

This year’s celebration features a variety of activities, including themed dress-up days, a coloring contest for younger students, and the highly anticipated Ag Olympics Assembly to showcase FFA spirit. Students can participate in a change war to determine which Lincolnview teacher must kiss a goat at the assembly.

Shown from left to right are 2024-2025 Lincolnview FFA Officers Gavin Evans, Lexi Hoaglin, Cassidy Rank, Lauren Anspach, Maddie Gerdeman, Ella Davis, Delana Rank, Elyssa Renner, and Grant Zielke. Photo submitted

The Lincolnview FFA chapter will also be hosting a community breakfast from 6:30-8:15 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, in the cafeteria. The breakfast will offer community members a chance to connect with FFA members and learn more about their activities.

A key focus of the week will be a service project benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where the chapter will be collecting donations throughout the week.

The community is encouraged to participate in these events and support the Lincolnview FFA in their mission to promote agriculture and develop future leaders.

There are 75 students involved in FFA, making it the largest student organization at Lincolnview.

For more information about FFA contact Jordan Dues at jdues@lvlancers.com, or follow the Lincolnview chapter on Facebook.