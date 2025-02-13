League/conference titles up for grabs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Friday night marks the end of league and conference play for most area boys high school basketball teams. Below is the status of title races in the Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference, Putnam County League and Midwest Athletic Conference.

WBL

With an undefeated league record, Shawnee (18-2, 8-0) is the front runner and can win the WBL championship outright with a victory Friday night at Ottawa-Glandorf. If Shawnee is upset by O-G and Defiance (13-7, 7-1 WBL) defeats Celina on the road, the Indians and Bulldogs would share the league championship. There are no other teams in WBL title contention.

NWC

Spencerville (18-2, 6-1 NWC) has already clinched at least a share of the conference championship. The Bearcats have no more conference games left and will host Calvary Christian Friday night and Parkway Saturday night. Surging Columbus Grove (10-7, 5-1 NWC) can earn share the conference title with Spencerville with a win at Delphos Jefferson (7-13, 1-5 NWC) on Friday. Spencerville’s only conference loss came to Columbus Grove (51-47), while Columbus Grove’s only NWC was at the hands of Crestview (63-41). There are no other teams in contention for the conference title.

GMC

Tinora (16-3, 6-0 GMC) has a one game lead over Paulding (12-8, 5-1 GMC) and Wayne Trace (11-9, 5-1 GMC) and has clinched a share of the GMC championship. The Rams will host Paulding on Friday and a win would give Tinora an outright conference title. Should Paulding win, the Panthers would earn a share of the GMC title. If that happens and Wayne Trace defeats Fairview (8-13, 3-3 GMC), the Rams, Panthers and Raiders would be conference tri-champions. No other teams are in contention for the conference title.

PCL

Entering Friday night, four teams are in contention for the league title. Kalida (12-8, 5-1 PCL) is the front runner with a one game lead over Fort Jennings (14-6, 4-2 PCL), Ottoville (14-6, 4-2 PCL) and Columbus Grove (10-7, 4-2 PCL). Kalida can win the league title outright with a win over Contintental (1-18, 0-6 PCL) on Friday night. If Kalida loses, that opens the door for the other three teams. Fort Jennings will play at Pandora-Gilboa (9-11, 2-4 PCL) on Friday, Ottoville will at Leipsic (11-9, 2-4 PCL) on Saturday, while Columbus Grove will host Miller City (16-5, 3-3 PCL) on Saturday.

MAC

Delphos St. John’s (18-1, 8-0 MAC) has already clinched at least a share of the MAC championship and can win the conference title outright with a home victory over Fort Recovery (6-14, 2-6 MAC) on Friday. It would be the second consecutive MAC championship for the Blue Jays. If Fort Recovery upsets Delphos St. John’s and Marion Local (19-1, 7-1 MAC) defeats Minster (14-7, 6-2 MAC), the Flyers and Blue Jays would share the conference championship. No other teams are in contention for the conference championship.