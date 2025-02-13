Valentine’s Dinner postponed by weather

Submitted information

CONVOY — Due to the projected weather conditions this weekend, the Convoy Methodist Church Valentine’s Dinner scheduled for Sunday, February 16, has been re-scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, February 23.

The meal will be baked steak or pork loin, mashed or cheesy potatoes, vegetables, salad, and dessert. Eat-in or carryout options will be available and the cost is a freewill donation, with proceeds going to the Van Wert Ignite mission project.