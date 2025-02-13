VW girls fall in D-IV sectional finals

VW independent sports

WAUSEON — Van Wert’s girls’ basketball season came to an end with a 51-40 loss to Wauseon in the Division IV sectional finals at Wauseon High School Thursday night. Van Wert entered as the No. 7 seed, while Wauseon was the No. 2 seed.

The Indians (19-4) led 16-10 after the first quarter with Amaya Dowdy accounting for half of Van Wert’s points in the opening period. Wauseon extended the lead to 26-15 at halftime. Katie DeAmicis scored nine of her 11 points in the third quarter and Jazzlyn Florence added two treys but Van Wert trailed 40-30 entering the final period. Florence scored eight of Van Wert’s 10 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a game high 15 points. Wauseon had three players finish in double figures – Mackenzie Stasa led the way with 12 points, Sophia Rupp added 11 and Aunali Reyes finished with 10 points.

Van Wert finished the season 3-20.