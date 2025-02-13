Weight room undergoes transformation

By Trent Temple/special to the VW independent

Transforming the Van Wert High School weight room into a fitness center is more than a physical renovation – It’s a commitment to students’ well-being. It is an acknowledgment that our community values health, inclusivity, and personal growth. By broadening the facilities to accommodate a broader range of activities, we are investing in a future where every student has the opportunity to thrive, both physically and mentally.

The new equipment includes treadmills, elliptical machines, stationary bikes, a wide range of dumbbells, barbells, medicine balls, squat racks, power racks, resistance bands, heavy ropes, plyometric boxes, suspension trainers for each rack, Olympic bumper plates, barbel plates, cable machines, and a schedule workout board for coaches to outline their programs workouts.

In conclusion, converting our high school weight room into a comprehensive fitness center is a step toward building a healthier, more inclusive, and future-ready community. It’s about embracing a holistic approach to wellness, supporting athletic, academic, and personal success, and nurturing lifelong healthy habits.

Editor’s note: Trent Temple serves as Van Wert High School Athletic Director.