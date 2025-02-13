Woman charged in OD death arraigned

VW independent staff

A Van Wert woman charged in connection with the overdose death of a relative last summer was one of eight people arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. A total of 12 hearings were held between Thursday, February 7, and Wednesday, February 12. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Arraignments

April Diltz, 46, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 5. The charges against Diltz are tied to the July 3, 2024, death of a relative. According to a report from Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, Diltz and relative were in a motel room in the city and were using drugs. The relative overdosed and passed away. Officers obtained a search warrant for the room and seized suspected drugs and paraphernalia. The report stated that Diltz later admitted the drugs were hers.

Daniel Lehmkuhle, 26, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to counterfeiting, a fourth degree felony, and attempted counterfeiting, a fifth degree felony. Bond set at $5,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. March 5.

Eugene Shultz, 47, of Miamisburg, entered a not guilty plea to non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 6.

Joshua Sargent, 43, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence and strangulation, both third degree felonies. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety. Sargent was ordered to have no contact with the victim and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. March 5.

Eric Pedemonti, 34, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to theft, a fifth degree felony, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield set bond at $10,000 cash or surety and scheduled a pre-trial conference for 9 a.m. March 6.

Donald Lewis, 60, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to breaking and entering and theft, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, February 20.

Fiona Monosmith, 35, of Spencerville, entered a not guilty plea to OVI, a first degree misdemeanor, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set 1 p.m. Thursday, February 27.

Amber Baker, 35, entered a not guilty plea to non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. March 6.

Sentencing

After violating his probation, Chad Ratliff, 47, of Van Wert was sentenced to 15 months in prison for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was given credit for 116 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Bond/treatment in lieu violation

Emily Apple, 38, of Paulding, violated her bond and intervention in lieu by failing drug screens. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $10,000 cash or surety and a further hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 19.

Time waivers

Leslie Weisenberger, 41, of Mendon, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A trial was scheduled for April 21-22.

Gary Yates, 41, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of jury trial. A previously scheduled jury trial on March 3 will now be a bench trial.