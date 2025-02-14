Bowlers to district!

The Van Wert High School boys bowling team finished third at the Division II sectionals in Minster on Friday. Top four teams and top four individuals advance to Division II district competion. Top bowlers for Van Wert were Tristan Blackmore (188-266-197-651 series); Hayden Davis (201-195-213-609 series); Logan Sutton: (223-180-200-603 series); Christian Thatcher: (234-201-259-594 series); Maverik Bigham (192 game), and Jayden Paige (189 game). Van Wert will compete at districts at Interstate Lanes in Rossford at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 20. The top three teams and top three individuals will move on to state. Photo submitted