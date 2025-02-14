Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday night, February 14. League and conference champions were crowned throughout the area.
GMC
Antwerp 44 Hicksville 38
Edgerton 53 Ayersville 43
Paulding 47 Tinora 44
Wayne Trace 57 Fairview 43
Note: Paulding, Tinora and Wayne Trace finished as GMC tri-champions
MAC
Coldwater 61 New Bremen 49
Delphos St. John’s 81 Fort Recovery 43
Marion Local 59 Minster 51
Parkway 60 New Knoxville 48
Versailles 60 St. Henry 46
Note: Delphos St. John’s finished as the outright MAC champion
NWC
Bluffton 54 Allen East 45
Columbus Grove 68 Delphos Jefferson 56
Crestview 68 Lincolnview 36
Note: Spencerville and Columbus Grove finished as NWC co-champions
PCL
Kalida 60 Continental 22
Note: Kalida finished as outright PCL champion
WBL
Defiance 62 Celina 39
Shawnee 60 Ottawa-Glandorf 41
Van Wert 68 Kenton 34
Wapakoneta 49 Bath 39
Note: Shawnee finished as the outright WBL champion
Non-conference
Lima Central Catholic 75 Ottoville 52
Spencerville 65 Calvary Christian 24
