Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday night, February 14. League and conference champions were crowned throughout the area.

GMC

Antwerp 44 Hicksville 38

Edgerton 53 Ayersville 43

Paulding 47 Tinora 44

Wayne Trace 57 Fairview 43

Note: Paulding, Tinora and Wayne Trace finished as GMC tri-champions

MAC

Coldwater 61 New Bremen 49

Delphos St. John’s 81 Fort Recovery 43

Marion Local 59 Minster 51

Parkway 60 New Knoxville 48

Versailles 60 St. Henry 46

Note: Delphos St. John’s finished as the outright MAC champion

NWC

Bluffton 54 Allen East 45

Columbus Grove 68 Delphos Jefferson 56

Crestview 68 Lincolnview 36

Note: Spencerville and Columbus Grove finished as NWC co-champions

PCL

Kalida 60 Continental 22

Note: Kalida finished as outright PCL champion

WBL

Defiance 62 Celina 39

Shawnee 60 Ottawa-Glandorf 41

Van Wert 68 Kenton 34

Wapakoneta 49 Bath 39

Note: Shawnee finished as the outright WBL champion

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic 75 Ottoville 52

Spencerville 65 Calvary Christian 24