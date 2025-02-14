Neil Gordon Smith

Neil Gordon Smith, 66, passed away peacefully during his sleep at Van Wert Manor on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, following a short, brave battle with cancer.

He was born in Van Wert on April 21, 1958, to Donald and Anna Bell (McNew) Smith. Neil lived a life full of fun, travel, laughter, and especially enjoyed time spent with his family and friends.

From a young age, Neil’s childhood home and surrounding neighbor’s, some of whom were family, seemingly always had some type of card game or get-together taking place. This undoubtedly sparked Neil’s passion for bingo and poker; leading to numerous trips to various casinos. Neil always looked forward to trips to Las Vegas with Barb, Lou Ann, and Debbie.

As a child, Neil would run home from school to make it in time to catch Dark Shadows on TV. Into adulthood and even recently, he would find himself borrowing VHS tapes of the Dark Shadows series from his nephew so he could watch them all over again.

Neil retired from Dilgard Frozen Foods after 24 years of service.

Neil is survived by siblings, Sheryl (Terry) Goodspeed of Fort Wayne, and Jerry (Sandy) Smith of Convoy. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Jared (Teresa) Height, Erinn Height and Christian Ehrich, Ryan (Lindsay) Smith, J.R. (Heidi) Smith, Brandon (Stephanie) Kreischer, Rachel Smith, and Noah (Aurora) Smith.

In addition to his parents, Neil was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jack Height, and a nephew, Isaac Smith.

A memorial service for Neil will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, at The K of C Hall, 425 Woodland Ave., Van Wert, with Rev. Gerald Baker officiating. Visitation will be held ahead of the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will follow the service at the Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: to The Knights of Columbus, Van Wert.

To our coffee-drinking, cowboy boot-wearing, poker and bingo playing, Vegas-traveling Neil…….Got You Last, quit for the day!