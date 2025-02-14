Robert Joseph Priest

Robert Joseph Priest passed away at Vancrest Skilled Nursing facility surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

He was born January 17, 1942, in Oakwood, to Delbert and Beulah (Powers) Priest, who both preceded him in death. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years Marcia (Hoy) Priest, brother Jerry W. Priest, and grandson Tyler Priest.

Robert Priest

He is survived by his daughters, Robin Priest, of Glenmore and Rhonda (Jeff) Cunningham of Bluffton, Indiana; his son, Bob (Karlene) Priest of Van Wert; his brother, Delbert Brooks (Rhonda) Priest and his sister-in-law Greta (John) Szabo. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Carsan (Kristian Gayday) Cunningham, Hunter Cunningham, Dalton Cunningham, Ericka (Casey) Gibson, Reagan Priest, and Cassie Priest; two step-grandchildren, Tyler (Haley) Williams and Morgan (Taylor) Guinther, as well as three great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.

Bob has always been identified as a worker. He worked for 33 years at Chrysler, but during those years, also worked at Federal Mogul and was a co-owner of LoBo Trucking. For a few years, Bob would work second shift at the Chrysler, third shift at the Seal and drive truck during the day. He would sleep in his truck while waiting to be loaded. Once Bob retired from Chrysler, he became the owner of the well-known lunch diner “The Sportsmen”. He enjoyed the social aspect, as well as the card playing. Retirement did not suit him well, so he became a seasonal employee for the County Engineer’s department and took great pride with how well he mowed the ditches and provided a bit of humor for the boys. He was determined to provide for his family, and that he did.

He and his wife Marcia have been associated with horses their entire married lives. First Marcia and the girls showing horses, and then Bob and his race horses. Bob was giving orders on a horse for his trainer to purchase prior to surgery and asked if he bought it hours after surgery. He maintained his passion for owning and competing.

Most of all, Bob missed the love of his life, Marcia or “Red” as he called her. He shared with many people how things simply weren’t the same, and he was ready to see her again. His family is at peace knowing they have been reunited with their Heavenly Father.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 17, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday February 16, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Van Wert Woodland Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Van Wert 4-H Exchange Club or Wesley Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.