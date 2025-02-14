Roger W. Davis

Roger W. Davis, 77, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday evening, February 13, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born January 15, 1948, in Van Wert, to William Carey and Pauline (Gamble) Davis. On December 7, 1968, he married the former Judy A. Marquart.

Roger was a lifetime farmer, he was proud to have farmed with his family, and served as a Ridge Township Trustee for 30 years.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy A. Davis; a daughter, Sandi Mullen of Fort Wayne; a son, Scott (Amber) Davis of Van Wert, and grandchildren, McKenzie, Kerstin, Sidney and Coltin Davis.

Roger was a loyal Lincolnview Lancer and Ohio State Buckeye fan, he and Judy attended the OHSAA state basketball tournament for over 32 years. He was a longtime member of the Middle Point Snow Twisters Snowmobile Club and was a supporter of the Van Wert County Fair, having shown hogs for many years. Most importantly, Roger loved and supported his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald G. Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Stuart Wyatt, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, February 17, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the Van Wert County Fair Swine Barn project or to the Middle Point Fire Department.

