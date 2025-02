It was a big success – Rivals United 2025 between Crestview and Lincolnview raised $31,203 for the United Way of Van Wert County. The money will be used to help those in need. The two schools competed in various events throughout the week to help raise funds. The grand total was announced Friday night during the Crestview vs. Lincolnview game. For a full game story, check the Sports page. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent