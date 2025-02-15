Human bird flu case in Mercer County

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting the state’s first probable human case of influenza A(H5), also known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or bird flu. An adult male Mercer County farm worker who was in contact with deceased commercial poultry was infected with the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the current risk of bird flu for the general public to be low. However, people with close and prolonged, unprotected contact with infected birds are at greater risk.

Commercial poultry owners should practice good biosecurity and prevent contact between their poultry and wild birds, specifically migratory waterfowl.

Avoid handling sick birds or other animals and immediately report unusual signs of disease or unexpected deaths to Ohio Poultry Association at 614.882.6111 or the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614.728.6220 or after hours at 888.456.3405.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, best biosecurity practices for commercial poultry owners include:

Prevent Contact with wild birds and waterfowl. Keep birds indoors when possible. Add wildlife management practices around your farm. hpaifactsheet_wildlife-biosecurity.pdf (usda.gov

Keep visitors to a minimum. Only allow those who care for your poultry to have contact with them and make sure they follow biosecurity principles.

Wash your hands before and after contact with live poultry. Use soap and water. If using a hand sanitizer, first remove manure, feathers, and other materials from your hands.

Provide disposable boot covers (preferred) and/or disinfectant footbaths for anyone having contact with your flock. If using a footbath, remove all droppings, mud or debris from boots and shoes using a long-handled brush BEFORE stepping in. Always keep it clean.

Establish a rodent and pest control program. Deliver, store, and maintain feed, ingredients, bedding and litter to limit exposure to and contamination from wild animals.

Use drinking water sourced from a contained supply (well or municipal system). Do not use surface water for drinking or cleaning.

Clean and disinfect tools and equipment before moving them to a new poultry facility. Trucks, tractors, tools and equipment should be cleaned and disinfected prior to exiting the property. Do not move or reuse anything that cannot be cleaned.

Look for signs of illness. Monitor egg production and death loss, discoloration and/or swelling of legs, wattles and combs, labored breathing, reduced feed/water consumption.

Background on Bird Flu Cases in Humans

Nationally, there have been 68 confirmed human cases of HPAI in 11 states since the beginning of 2024, which included one death in Louisiana. All but three of these cases involved exposures related to commercial agriculture and related operations or wild birds. In Ohio, one dairy herd and numerous poultry flocks have been infected since the outbreak began in 2022.

There are no known cases of human-to-human transmission.

“While the risk to Ohioans is low, the best way to prevent bird flu is to avoid unprotected exposures to sick or dead birds or to their environment,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “People should avoid direct contact with poultry or wild birds and take proper precautions, including reaching out for guidance regarding personal protection and safe handling, if you must be around sick or dead birds.”

Additional Information

It is safe to eat properly cooked poultry and pasteurized dairy products. Generally, people should follow food safety practices – poultry, eggs, and beef should be cooked to a safe internal temperature to kill bacteria and viruses. The CDC’s safer foods table contains a complete list of safe internal temperatures.

If people have been exposed to a sick or dead bird, they should monitor themselves for any new respiratory symptoms and contact their healthcare provider or local health department should they develop symptoms. Ohioans can report sick or dead wild birds to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) at 1.800.WILDLIFE and sick or dead poultry to the ODA at 614.728.6220.