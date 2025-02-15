Knights down Lincolnview 68-36

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Crestview used a deep and multi-faceted attack to defeat county rival Lincolnview 68-36 on Friday night. The Knights had four players finish in double figures and eight players register in the scorebook as they improved to 17-4 (5-2 NWC), while the Lancers lost their seventh straight game and fell to 5-16 (0-7 NWC).

“I was really pleased with our effort tonight,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “I thought we did a good job of attacking Lincolnview’s pressure and we shared the ball and took good shots.”

Wren Sheets (33) scores two of his 17 points against Lincolnview. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“I thought our kids once again battled battled and played hard,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said.

6-6 senior post player Wren Sheets got Crestview off to a good start with eight points in the opening quarter, while 6-3 junior Liam Putman added a pair of baskets. When the period ended, the Knights enjoyed an 18-8 lead. All eight of Lincolnview’s points came from Max Hammons, who hit a pair of conventional buckets, a trey and a foul shot.

Hammons added five more points in the second quarter and went on to finish with 18 points, but Crestview countered with five points by Tommy Heffner and a triple by Owen Heckler, the first of his three treys. By halftime, Crestview led 30-17.

Lincolnview’s Chayse Overholt hit a pair of three pointers in the third quarter but Crestview carried a 41-27 lead into the fourth quarter. The Knights then flexed their muscles in the final period by outscoring the Lancers by a 27-9 margin. Hayden Perrott scored eight of his 14 points in the final stanza and Sheets added two more buckets. He went on to finish with a double-double, 17 points and 14 rebounds.

“I thought we played well in the middle two quarters but it got away from us in the fourth quarter,” Hammons said. “They are a tough matchup for us.”

Putman and Heckler each scored 10 points for Crestview and the Knights shot 28-of-50 from the floor, including 22-of-33 (67 percent) from two point range and 8-of-12 from the foul line. Crestview had a big rebounding advantage, 33-20.

Lincolnview was 14-of-44 shooting and 3-of-4 from the foul line. The Lancers had a respectable eight turnovers in the game, compared to five by Crestview.

The two teams will meet again next Friday night as the Knights host the Lancers in the Division VI sectional finals. Crestview is the No. 2 seed at the Elida district, while Lincolnview is the No. 8 seed.

“We need to have a good week of preparation and try to eliminate some of the mistakes we made tonight,” Etzler said. “We will need to play with great energy again next week.”

“We have to learn from this game tonight,” Hammons said. “Take away what we did well and what we need to improve on. We know it’s going to be a hard game, we just have to be prepared the best we can.”

Both teams will finish the regular season tonight. Crestview will play at Delphos St. John’s and Lincolnview will travel to Arlington.

Box score

Knights 18 12 11 27 – 68

Lancers 8 9 10 9 – 36

Crestview: Hayden Perrott 5-2-14; Liam Putman 5-0-10; Tommy Hefner 3-2-10; Owen Heckler 3-0-9; Will Sheets 1-1-3; Wren Sheets 8-1-17; Cash Hammons 1-0-2; Hudson Perrott 1-1-3

Lincolnview: Kreston Tow 0-1-1; Max Hammons 7-2-18; Zander Coil 2-0-4; Gavin Evans 1-0-2; Chayse Overholt 3-0-8; Grant Zielke 1-0-3

JV: Crestview 54-39