On to State!

Van Wert will be well represented at the state swimming meet in Canton next week. The boys 200 yard medley relay team of Andrew Laudick, Owen Scott, Sam Houg and Robbie Gamble set a new school record by 2.5 seconds during Friday’s Division II district competition. Houg and Gamble also qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle, Houg advanced in the 100 yard freestyle and the 200 yard freestyle relay team of Gamble, Laudick, Scott and Houg set a school record while advancing to state. The OHSAA Swimming and Diving State Tournament will be held Tuesday-Saturday at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton. Photo submitted