Three more death sentences delayed

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Citing ongoing problems with the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department or Rehabilitation and Correction for lethal injection purposes, Governor Mike DeWine issued three more reprieves of execution this week:

Percy Hutton, who was scheduled to be executed on June 18, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to June 21, 2028.

Samuel Moreland, who was scheduled to be executed on July 30, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to July 19, 2028.

Douglas Coley, who was scheduled to be executed on September 24, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to August 15, 2028.

Hutton has been on Ohio’s death row since March of 1987, while Moreland has been on death row since May of 1986. Coley has been on row since June of 1998. All three were convicted of aggravated murder.

Since taking office in 2019, DeWine has not permitted a single execution. There are currently 114 inmates on Ohio’s death row.