It turned out to be a “sweet” night in downtown Van Wert. Main Street Van Wert’s annual Chocolate Walk was held on Friday night, which happened to be Valentine’s Day and it was a big success. 225 people walked (or used a shuttle) and explored the downtown area while supporting local businesses and pop up vendors. Of course, they also enjoyed chocolates from participating establishments. In all, there were over 29 stops and Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price thanked all of the event’s sponsors – the Van Wert County Foundation, Cooper Farms, Superior Credit Union, First Financial, OhioHealth and Tekniplex. Photos courtesy of Quincy Thompson