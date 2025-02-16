County wrestlers compete at tourneys

VW independent sports

WBL Tournament

OTTAWA — Van Wert’s regular season came to an end with a sixth place finish at the WBL Tournament at Ottawa-Glandorf High School on Saturday.

Three Cougar wrestlers earned runner-up finishes. Owen Bates finished second in the 106 pound weight class. Bates won handily in both the quarterfinals and semifinals before injury defaulting in the finals to Zane Russell of Wapakoneta. Carter Bledsoe (138 pounds) won big in the quarterfinals before a very exciting come-from-behind win in the semifinals. Bledsoe then lost via pin (1:17) to Payten Staugler of Celina to finish in second place. In the 285 pound weight class, Breece Bollenbacher finished behind Cash Patrick of Celina. Bollenbacher was pinned in the final in 1:39. Bollenbacher won via pin in both the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Wapakoneta won the WBL championships with 208 points. Celina (163) edged Defiance (162.5) for the runner-up spot, St. Marys Memorial was fourth (115), followed by Shawnee (95.5), Van Wert (63.5), Kenton (40), Elida (39), Bath (24) and Ottawa-Glandorf (21.5).

The Cougars are back in action on Saturday at the Division II sectionals at Defiance High School.

NWC Tournament

HARROD — Bluffton won the Northwest Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday, finishing with 217.5 team points. The host Mustangs finished as the runner-up with 207 points. Crestview and Lincolnview finished sixth and seventh.

For the Knights, individual champions were Abel Rodriguez (126) and Ayden Martin (175). Grant Grubb (106) and Robert Tyas (120) each finished third. Cody Ricker was Lincolnview’s highest placer, finishing second at 157 pounds.

Crestview and Lincolnview will compete at the Division III sectionals at Lima Central Catholic on Saturday.