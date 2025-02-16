Hoops: Lancer girls, boys both fall

VW independent sports

Allen East 61 Lincolnview 35 (girls)

HARROD — Lincolnview’s season game to an end with a 61-35 loss to No. 3 seed Allen East in the Division VI sectional finals at Allen East High School on Saturday.

The Mustangs used a big second half to pull away for the victory. Leading 24-18 at halftime, Allen East outscored the Lancers 37-17 in the second half. Evelyn Lehman led all scorers with 19 points, including five treys, while Rilynn Jones finished with 18 points. Morah Austin added 12 for the Mustangs (19-4). Emerson Walker led Lincolnview with 16 points, including nine in the second quarter. Ashlyn Price and Keira Breese each scored six points for the Lancers.

Lincolnview’s season ended at 13-10, while Allen East will face Crestview in the Division VI district semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Van Wert High School.

Arlington 51 Lincolnview 27 (boys)

ARLINGTON — Bennett Kill finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds but Lincolnview fell to Arlington 51-27 in the regular season finale on Saturday.

The Red Devils (19-3) burst out to a 10-2 first quarter lead, then led 21-12 at halftime. Any hopes of a Lancer comeback were dashed in the third quarter, as Arlington outscored Lincolnview 17-9 to take a 38-21 lead into the final period. Jase Vermillion led the Red Devils with 18 points, while Calvin Willow had 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds. As a team, Arlington connected on 10-of-12 foul shots, compared to 8-of-11 by Lincolnview. Kreston Tow and Kody Hamilton each scored six points for the Lancers.

Lincolnview (5-17) will face Crestview on the road in the Division VI sectional finals at 7 p.m. Friday night. The two teams finished the regular season this past Friday night and the Knights posted a 68-36 victory.