Museum to host membership meeting

Submitted information

PAULDING — The Paulding County History Museum will hold its annual membership meeting and election of directors and officers at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at the museum in Paulding. The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, across from the fairgrounds, and the program and meeting are free and open to the public.

The program will feature guest speaker John Daeger, commander of VFW Post #587. He will speak about the Purple Heart Trail project and the planned veterans memorial in Paulding. The VFW and Paulding Eagles members are raising funds to build the veterans memorial at the corner of Williams (U.S. 127) and Caroline streets, a block from the square. The project will honor each branch of the military and all those who have served.

Area residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about Paulding County’s fascinating history and what the museum has planned for 2025.

Refreshments will be served after the program. Guests may browse the exhibits before and after the meeting.

In case of bad weather, check the historical society’s Facebook page for updates.

The museum will reopen for the year on Tuesday, February 18. Regular hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.