Rivals United a big success again

VW independent staff/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County is pleased to announce Crestview and Lincolnview Schools raised $31,000, $31,203 to be precise, during Rivals United Week, which was held last week.

Rivals United started as a friendly competition between Crestview and Lincolnview student bodies to see who could raise the most money for the United Way.

The fundraiser begins each fall with the staff campaigns. Both schools then participate in numerous events throughout the week leading up to the boys rivalry basketball game, including spirit week activities, a daily SuperFan competition, FFA basketball game, hot shot, dash for cash, granny shoot out, and t-shirt sales.

Crestview and Lincolnview teamed up once again for the annual Rivals United campaign. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The schools have decided in the past few years to work together for a grand total, rather than one winner.

Along with the staff and students, many businesses make the event possible through sponsorships and product sales. The United Way thanked the following sponsors for their donations to the annual fundraising event: First Financial Bank, First Bank of Berne, Superior Credit Union, Laudick’s Jewelry, Clint Myers Excavating, Slushers Jewelry, Parrish Orthodontics, Harting Livestock, Harting Homesteaders, TruLand Equipment, McCoy Automotive, Dirty Deeds, Gibson’s BBQ, Cheers & Gears, Klosterman Pizza, The Well Nutrition, Daily Dose, The Rebel Bean, Winans Chocolate, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Unruh Trucking, Recovery Massage, and Knights Pizza.

Donations given to the United Way of Van Wert County are invested right back into the community. Through the programs funded by the annual campaign drive, donors can touch the lives of almost everyone in Van Wert County.