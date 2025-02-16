Seating info…

Crestview will host Lincolnview in a Division VI boys basketball sectional championship game at 7 p.m. this Friday. Tickets may be purchased at the gate or online (https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets) and will be $8 adults/$5 students. All seats will be general admission and per NWDAB tournament guidelines, the gym will be split 50/50 for both teams. The only passes that will be accepted at the gate will be the NWDAB pass. No other passes will be accepted. The doors will open at 6:15 p.m. For more information/questions, contact the athletic office at 419.749.9100, ext. 2300.