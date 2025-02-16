Stephen M. Coyle

Stephen M. Coyle, born July 17, 1944, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 15, 2025, in Van Wert, surrounded by his family. He lived a remarkable life serving the Lord and others each and every day.

Steve started his career as a general contractor at the age of 14 when he completed his job designing and building an outdoor patio that still stands today. He went on to serve in the Air Force Reserves for the next seven years.

Steve spent his lifetime in the residential construction business. On February 14, 2001, he suffered a massive stroke which led him to establish the Van Wert Stroke Support Group in 2006. He has devoted a big share of his life towards volunteering for the American Stroke Association.

To hear and see national motivational speakers, he escorted his group to Dayton. Steve was asked to travel to Dallas, Texas to visit the National Stroke Association where he presented them with a painting he had made. He visited the Billy Graham Corporate office many times. He successfully completed the requirements of the Christian Life and Witnessing Course. He also attended the Stroke Network Speakers Bureau Training.

He held a crusade and testified for the Lord at the Niswonger Performing Art Center. It was attended by 1,200 individuals where 34 attendees came forward to give their life to Christ. The Lord spoke to him again, wanting him to have another crusade only larger. He made tentative arrangements to have his next crusade at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. Unfortunately, he took a fall and could not continue with this endeavor. However, Will Graham, the son of Billy Graham, continued these plans with the help of Steve.

Steve was born to Olive M. (Knott) and William M. Coyle, who both preceded him in death. He loved and lived for his family, the brother of Jerri L. Thomas and Mary B. Chiles who survive in Van Wert. Uncle of Teresa and (Todd) Dunlap of Van Wert, Kim Beilfuss of Baldwin City, Kansas, Mike and (Deb) Chiles of Van Wert, Tim and (Kelli) Chiles of Galena, Ohio, Dan and (Danni) Chiles of Van Wert. A great uncle of Cody Klinker, Courtney (Daniel) Vazquez, Jessica (Alex) Cigar, Alyssa Beilfuss, Cade (Laura) Chiles, Gage (Megan) Chiles, Dane Chiles, Olivia (Brandon) Chiles, Luke Chiles, Haley Chiles and Carley Chiles.

In additoni to his parents, Steve was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Walter Schuman; an infant brother, Dean D. Coyle; brothers-in-law Gary Thomas and Don Chiles, and a close cousin Cleota Knott.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor David To, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the American Stroke Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.