VW Fire Dept. receives Gratitude Grant

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $500 to the Van Wert Fire Department for their “No Child Sleeps Unprotected” program.

The money, provided thru the Elks National Foundation in the form of a Gratitude Grant was made possible through the generous donations to the foundation by the members of Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197. During the 2023-2024 lodge year, the goal of the foundation was that each lodge donate a minimum of $4.80 per member. Van Wert Lodge met their goal and surpassed it. Due to these donations, the lodge received the Gratitude Grant.

Shown above are Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Elks National Foundation Chairman and Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones. Photo submitted

The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by over 800,000 Elks and their families and friends from more than 1800 Elks Lodges across the United States, Puerto Rico and the Philippines. With this money, the Van Wert Lodge is proud to be able to help provide smoke detectors to all incoming kindergarteners in all the Van Wert county schools.

“The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have always been known for their charitable works and this is Van Wert Lodge’s way of helping our community and those who are in need,” said Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Chairman for the Elks National Foundation.