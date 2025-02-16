Wayne Arthur Taylor

Wayne Arthur Taylor went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2025. He spent his 78 years on earth enthusiastically and energetically devoted to sharing the love and good news of Jesus Christ with everyone he met.

His passion for evangelism began at the age of 16, when he came to know Jesus as his Lord and Savior at a tent revival. This passion led him to attend Bethel University and later Grace Theological Seminary, with the intention of serving in ministry.

After graduating from Bethel, Wayne married his college sweetheart, Elaine, and began working for Youth for Christ, a ministry he continued to support for the rest of his life. While at Grace Seminary, Wayne and Elaine welcomed their first three children and also ran a discipleship home where they housed and mentored young Christian men. After completing his Masters in Missions, Wayne and his young family moved to Miami, where he endeavored to prepare for the mission field abroad. But the Lord had other plans for his life, and shortly after their youngest child was born, the family returned to Michigan.

Wayne began a career in real estate; however, he continued to support global evangelism with both his time and money, first through Partners in Evangelism and then through Global Disciples. After their children were grown, Wayne continued to financially support these ministries while also traveling globally to partner with and encourage local pastors across the world.

After the passing of Elaine in 2007, Wayne continued to be involved in international missions, while also locally discipling many young men. During this season of service, Wayne found love a second time, when he met and married Linda (Spoon) Knodel-Taylor in 2009. The couple eventually made their home in Van Wert, where Wayne continued to devote himself to ministry and mentorship. He helped develop small group ministries, lead Bible studies and Sunday school, and co-led Grief Share with Linda. He was also instrumental in organizing Ignite Van Wert, a multi-day local service and outreach program which encouraged Christians to become missionaries in their community.

While some of us slow down in life, Wayne was always mindful that he was running a race. He did not grow weary of doing good. As he so often said was his goal, he did indeed “finish well”.



Wayne was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Marie (Barbar) Taylor; his infant son, Paul Matthew; and four siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; as well as his children, Dan (Renae) Taylor, Christy (Josh) Axe, Stephen (Jen) Taylor, and Tim (Kim) Taylor. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three step-children, Ryan (Julie) Knodel, Heidi (Rich) Arney, J.J. (Sybil) Knodel; three step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; and Wayne’s sister, Rose.

A celebration of life was held in Portage, Michigan on Monday, February 10. A second memorial service will take place at Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert, on Sunday, February 23, with visitation at 1 p.m. and services starting at 2 p.m.

Preferred memorials: Global Disciples, 315 West James Street, Suite 202, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, 17603.

