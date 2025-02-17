Girl Scout cookies now available!

Submitted information

Now through March 16, area Girl Scout entrepreneurs will be out and about the community at local businesses, holding drive-through cookie booths, setting up cookie stands in their neighborhood, and taking online orders to ensure cookie lovers can enjoy all their favorite Girl Scout Cookies.

This year’s lineup includes the perennially popular Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, and the Lemonade, and for the last time, the Toast-Yay! variety, which will be retired after 2025.

Customers can plan their cookie shopping excursion by visiting gswo.org/findcookies and entering their ZIP code to find upcoming booths. Customers may also use that same link to connect with a troop for local delivery or shipping, or purchase cookies online for donation to area foodbanks and military and veterans’ organizations.

All proceeds from cookie sales stay local in western Ohio and southeastern Indiana, fueling inspiring experiences throughout the year, including camp, amazing trips, service projects and much more.

When girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, the largest entrepreneurial program in the world, they acquire a host of invaluable entrepreneurial skills, including goal setting, money management, decision making, people skills, and business ethics. Each box of cookies sold allows Girl Scouts to develop an inextinguishable entrepreneurial spirit, gaining courage, confidence, and character as they conquer new feats and embark on new adventures.

In addition, Girl Scouts obtain transferable life skills as they earn a variety of related badges and awards, including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins, and Entrepreneur badges.