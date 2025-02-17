Interviews scheduled for Tuesday

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Second round interviews for the position of Crestview Local Schools will take place Tuesday night.

The school board will meet at 5 p.m. in the board office and will immediately go into executive session to interview the two finalists for the job. The interviews were originally scheduled to take place last Wednesday but the meeting was canceled due to inclement weather.

Board President Brad Perrott said the board plans to hire a new superintendent in March. The person chosen will replace current Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf, who’s retiring July 31