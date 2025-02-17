Random Thoughts: hoops and Garrett

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around boys and girls tournament basketball, Crestview hoops, a pair of powerhouses and Myles Garrett.

Here we go

Boys sectional tournaments tip off tonight and the Van Wert Cougars will start things off by hosting Kenton in the Division IV semifinals. Best of luck to Van Wert and all local teams.

Girls D-IV district

If you want to watch some very good girls basketball, you need to go no further than Van Wert High School this Thursday night and again on Saturday.

The Cougar’s Den will host the Division VI district semifinals that night and the district championship game on Saturday. The four teams there – Crestview, Allen East, Wayne Trace and Columbus Grove – have a combined record of 79-13.

Crestview and Allen East will play the first game at 6 p.m. Thursday. They met in the regular season and the Lady Knights won 69-65 in two overtimes. Wayne Trace is riding an 11-game winning streak and Columbus Grove is outscoring opponents by an average of 60-31 per game.

Whichever team advances to the regional will truly have earned it.

Crestview

It’s been quite a basketball season at Crestview. The Knights finished the regular season 18-4, while the Lady Knights are currently 21-3. Not many schools around northwest Ohio, or the state for that matter can boast a combined record of 39-7.

Two powerhouses

One thing is for certain on the boys’ side in Division V – at least one of two defending state champions will not repeat as such next month. In fact, at least one of them won’t make it to the state semifinals.

Two time defending Division III state champion Lutheran East and three-time defending Division IV state champion Richmond Heights are both in Division V this year. Assuming that things go as they should, the two teams will meet in the regional finals in Canton. Someone is going home without another state appearance. Of course, it’s possible that either or both could be upset before the regional finals, but I think I have better odds of winning the Mega Millions and the Powerball before that happens.

By the way, Richmond Heights is trying to become the first team to win four straight state championships. Lutheran East, which features T.J. Crumble, a former Richmond Heights player, doesn’t have a single senior on the team. Anyway, mark 1 p.m. Saturday, March 8, on your calendar. That’s when the two teams should meet for the regional title at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse.

Myles Garrett

As a Cleveland Browns fan, I don’t know whether to laugh or be upset about this whole Myles Garrett situation.

The All-Pro defensive end has requested a trade out of Cleveland. He went on a media tour to plead his case and has said he wants to be traded only to a Super Bowl contender. He doesn’t want to wind up with the Titans, Raiders, Giants, etc.

Myles – may I call you Myles? Here’s the thing – you’re under contract with Cleveland for two more seasons. The team has no obligation to trade you and even less obligation to trade you to a contender. You literally have zero leverage here.

You’ll sit out if not traded? Ok. That’s not smart, since you’ll be waiting a prime portion of your career and you won’t be getting paid. By the way, fans are starting to turn on you. Those would be the same fans who defended you during and after the whole helmet to the head of Mason Rudolph incident, the same fans who took your since when you flipped your Porsche going about double the speed limit, the same fans that say ‘oh that’s just Myles’ when you repeatedly jump offside on third and six.

Again, you have no leverage and the team’s only obligation, should you actually be traded, is to get maximum value for you. The best advice – fix this and get ready to play in Cleveland this fall.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.