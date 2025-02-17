Sheets named NWC Player of the Year

VW independent sports

Crestview’s Wren Sheets has been named the Northwest Conference Player of the Year in balloting done by conference coaches. Spencerville head coach Kevin Sensabaugh, who led the Bearcats to a 20-2 (6-1 NWC) regular season record and a share of the NWC championship, was named NWC Coach of the Year.

After 22 games, Sheets, a 6-6 senior post player for the Knights is averaging 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.2 assists per game. In addition, he’s shooting 72.9 percent from the floor and 68 percent from the foul line. Two of his teammates, guards Hayden Perrott and Tommy Heffner were named honorable mention All-NWC. Crestview finished the regular season 18-4 (5-2 NWC).

Karder Agner of Delphos Jefferson, Will Sensabaugh and Owen Sensabaugh of Spencerville, Lima Central Catholic’s Jordan Priddy, and Bluffton’s Marek Donaldson were named to first team All-NWC.

Lincolnview’s Max Hammons was named honorable mention All-NWC.

Wren Sheets has been named NWC Player of the Year. Wyatt Richardson photo

First Team

Wren Sheets Sr., Crestview

Jordan Priddy Jr., Lima Central Catholic

Will Sensabaugh So., Spencerville

Owen Sensabaugh Jr., Spencerville

Karder Agner Sr., Delphos Jefferson

Marek Donaldson Sr., Bluffton

Second Team

Carder Orr Sr., Spencerville

Trenton Barraza Sr., Columbus Grove

Brady Basinger So., Columbus Grove

Blake Sommers Sr., Bluffton

Jeff Williams Fr., Lima Central Catholic

Honorable mention

Tommy Heffner So., Crestview

Max Hammons So., Lincolnview

Ethan Young Sr., Allen East

Aazaad Burton Fr., Lima Central Catholic

Hayden Perrott Jr., Crestview

Trevon Baxter Jr., Columbus Grove

Braelyn Schultz Sr., Allen East

LoganHelser Sr., Allen East

Brady Parker So., Lima Central Catholic