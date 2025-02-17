Sheets named NWC Player of the Year
VW independent sports
Crestview’s Wren Sheets has been named the Northwest Conference Player of the Year in balloting done by conference coaches. Spencerville head coach Kevin Sensabaugh, who led the Bearcats to a 20-2 (6-1 NWC) regular season record and a share of the NWC championship, was named NWC Coach of the Year.
After 22 games, Sheets, a 6-6 senior post player for the Knights is averaging 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.2 assists per game. In addition, he’s shooting 72.9 percent from the floor and 68 percent from the foul line. Two of his teammates, guards Hayden Perrott and Tommy Heffner were named honorable mention All-NWC. Crestview finished the regular season 18-4 (5-2 NWC).
Karder Agner of Delphos Jefferson, Will Sensabaugh and Owen Sensabaugh of Spencerville, Lima Central Catholic’s Jordan Priddy, and Bluffton’s Marek Donaldson were named to first team All-NWC.
Lincolnview’s Max Hammons was named honorable mention All-NWC.
First Team
Wren Sheets Sr., Crestview
Jordan Priddy Jr., Lima Central Catholic
Will Sensabaugh So., Spencerville
Owen Sensabaugh Jr., Spencerville
Karder Agner Sr., Delphos Jefferson
Marek Donaldson Sr., Bluffton
Second Team
Carder Orr Sr., Spencerville
Trenton Barraza Sr., Columbus Grove
Brady Basinger So., Columbus Grove
Blake Sommers Sr., Bluffton
Jeff Williams Fr., Lima Central Catholic
Honorable mention
Tommy Heffner So., Crestview
Max Hammons So., Lincolnview
Ethan Young Sr., Allen East
Aazaad Burton Fr., Lima Central Catholic
Hayden Perrott Jr., Crestview
Trevon Baxter Jr., Columbus Grove
Braelyn Schultz Sr., Allen East
LoganHelser Sr., Allen East
Brady Parker So., Lima Central Catholic
