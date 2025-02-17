Stabler named VW Hospital president

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth has named Paula Stabler, RN, MSN, president of Van Wert Hospital. She’s replacing Joy Bischoff, who was recently named Vice President of Enterprise Shared Services for the OhioHealth system.

Described as a strategic and results-driven healthcare leader, Stabler brings extensive experience in clinical and operational leadership, patient-centered care, and hospital administration.

Paula Stabler

Prior to stepping into this role, Stabler served as the hospital’s chief nursing officer and senior director of patient care services since 2022. In that time, she has been instrumental in driving quality improvements initiatives, fostering a workplace culture of continuous learning, and enhancing both patient and employee satisfaction. According to a press release, under her leadership, the hospital has achieved significant cost savings while providing patients access to high-level care close to home.

“We are thrilled to have Paula step into this new role leading Van Wert Hospital,” said OhioHealth’s president of regional markets, Chris Clinton. “Her dedication to Van Wert Hospital and the community is unmatched.”

With a strong background in executive leadership, inpatient nursing, emergency patient care, and hospital administration, Stabler has played a key role in shaping healthcare services in the community. Her accomplishments include transforming workplace culture, leading strategic partnerships, and overseeing major facility enhancements, like the Van Wert Ambulatory Walk-In Center and more recently, a $3.15 million pharmacy expansion at Van Wert Hospital.

“I am honored to take on this role and continue working alongside our incredible team,” Stabler said. “This hospital is an essential part of the community and I look forward to making sure we are here to make a positive impact on our patients’ lives for years to come.”

Stabler is committed to the Van Wert Community. She serves on the following boards and committees:

YWCA of Van Wert County

United Way of Van Wert County

Energy Special Improvement District of Van Wert County Health Collaborative

Van Wert Overdose Prevention Coalition

Associate Member Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 62

Life House Church (Youth Small Group Leader)

Before becoming the CNO of Van Wert Hospital, Stabler served as the Emergency Department director for Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where she established streamlined processes for trauma patients and developed strategies for frontline staff to build leadership skills.

No stranger to Van Wert Hospital, Stabler also served as director of Van Wert Health’s Emergency Department and Emergency Medical Services from 2015-2020. In that time, she designed and implemented new emergency department initiatives that improved patient satisfaction scores. She also co-chaired the disaster preparedness team and established the Hazardous Emergency Response Team (HERT).

Stabler is a graduate of Wright State University where she received her Bachelor of Science for nursing in 2010. She received a Master of Science for nursing management and leadership from Western Governors University in 2021.