Stephen Wayne Conrad

Stephen Wayne Conrad, 75, of Clewiston, Florida, peacefully passed away on Thursday February 13, 2025 with his daughter, Christy at his side.

He courageously battled cancer for the past 1 1/2 years.

He was born on July 6, 1949, in Paoli, Indiana, the son of Everett and Virginia (Morrison) Conrad, who both preceded him in death.

Steve is survived by daughters Christy (Mike) Wortman of rural Van Wert and Stephanie (Daren) Misciagna of New York and a son, Nathan Conrad of Florida. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Alyssa (Eric) Putman, Jacob (Shae) Wortman, Elijah (Sophie) Wortman, Reese, Dylan and Eve Misciagna, As well as five great-grandchildren, Easton, Addison, Maddon and Lofton Putman and Emryn Wortman. Steve is also survived by his brother, Ed (Jill) Conrad; his sister, Marlene (Dick) Jones, as well as several nephews.

He was preceded death by his parents; his sister, Shirley Jarvis, and his brother-in-law, Daniel Jarvis.

Steve graduated from Van Wert High School in 1967. Following graduation he went to work for his father.

While living in Van Wert, Steve was an active member of the Elks Lodge, where he had served as Exalted Ruler. He was also a member of Willow Bend Country Club, where you would often find him out playing several rounds of golf. He continued his love of golf when he moved to Clewiston.

In his younger years he enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing men’s softball with his brother, Ed and many friends.

Christy would like to thank the entire team from Vitas Home Health Hospice in Clewiston. Also a big thank you to his home health aide, Letty. She was a special lady with a heart of gold.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cremation with Care, Fort Myers, Florida.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert City Police Department’s D.A.R.E. program or to the Van Wert County Swine Barn Project.