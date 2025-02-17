Taste of Vantage set for next Monday

VW independent staff/submitted information

Vantage Career Center will be offering an opportunity for local community members, interested adult and high school students, parents, alumni, and associate school district staff to explore Vantage programs at the annual Open House and “Taste of Vantage” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, February 24.

The Open House is a celebration of Career and Technical Education, recognized nationally throughout the month of February, and will highlight both high school and adult education programs.

Delicious food samples will be available at Taste of Vantage. VW independent file photo

“We welcome this opportunity to open our doors to our community members so they can experience what our student’s experiences and training opportunities look like every day,” said Community Relations Coordinator Miriam Owens. “This is a great event for community members or potential students eager to know more about Vantage adult and high school programs, advanced training, skills and equipment, credentials and licenses, and what opportunities are available to students upon graduation, whether they are college or career bound.”

Vantage’s 18 high school career technical labs will be open and students will be leading demonstrations of their skills while sharing the opportunities available to them throughout the two years as a Vantage student. Guests will be able to speak with instructors and connect with local employers stationed throughout the building. An informational meeting regarding student life and college credit plus will be held at 6 p.m. in the Community Room for any incoming students and parents.

Vantage Adult Education staff will be available to showcase their full-time and short-term programs, including customized training options for local employers. Current enrollment opportunities include Police Academy, Practical Nursing, LPN to RN Transition, Phlebotomy, EMT, Firefighter, CDL and CNA programs. Grants, scholarships and financial aid are available for select program. Graduating seniors or adults wanting to gain advanced skills, even employers interested in an upskilled workforce should come to the Open House.

“A Taste of Vantage” will again be held in the Commons Area during Open House. Seven area restaurants will be offering a delicious sampling of some of their most popular cuisine. For $5 at the door, you can purchase a strip of six tickets. One ticket is good for one food sample or beverage. All proceeds support the Vantage school-wide student activity fund. Guests will be able to enjoy both sweet and savory sample foods from Black Angus Catering Company, The Moose Landing Country Club of Ottawa, Millie’s Cafe of Ottoville, Canal Side Burgers and Brew of Ottoville, and Vantage’s Culinary Arts program. All food vendors will have their own vendor station, offering menus and other items for the guests.

Sponsors for the event include Unverferth Manufacturing, Dark Horse Productions, Lange Photographics, VTF Excavation, TRULAND Equipment, Lee Kinstle GM/Taylor Auto Sales, Central Mutual Insurance Company, Speed Pro Machine, Schrader Realty, Vancrest, and ATR Contracting.

To learn more about the open house, visit vantagecareercenter.com or the Vantage Career Center Facebook page.