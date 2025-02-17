We’re off to see the Wizard…on ice

By Quincy Thompson

A beloved classic is coming to life in a whole new way at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center! The Wizard of Oz on Ice will enchant audiences at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 27, offering a magical evening perfect for the whole family.

Presented by 1st Federal of Van Wert and supported by Fuerst Family Chiropractic and Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry, this dazzling production transforms L. Frank Baum’s timeless tale into a breathtaking ice-skating spectacle. Dorothy, Toto, and all their friends will glide down the Yellow Brick Road in a visually stunning performance filled with incredible costumes, choreography, and special effects.

“First Federal of Van Wert remains committed to helping the Van Wert community thrive.” said Brian Renner, President and CEO of 1st Federal of Van Wert. “We believe in supporting the performing arts and entertainment in the community. We are excited to once again partner with the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.”

The early 6 p.m. showtime is designed with families in mind.

1st Federal of Van Wert is presenting the Wizard of Oz on Ice. Photos submitted

“We know how important it is to make these events accessible for children and parents alike,” said Mark Fuerst of Fuerst Family Chiropractic. “It’s a privilege to be part of an event that brings so much joy to our community.”

Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry also shares in the excitement.

“The arts play a vital role in enriching our community, and we’re proud to support a performance that gives kids and families an unforgettable experience,” said Dr. Jessica Jeffery-Mohr.

The Niswonger will be transformed with Ice Creative Entertainment’s world-renowned ice surface, ensuring a flawless performance that blends the wonder of theater with the thrill of ice skating. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the Wizard of Oz or discovering this classic story for the first time, this production promises to leave you spellbound.

Thanks to the generosity of these sponsors, Van Wert Live continues its mission of bringing world-class entertainment to the region. Don’t miss the chance to witness this classic story in a spectacular new way—on ice. Tickets start at $25.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m to 3 p.m, call us at 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.