Moose Lodge #1320 donates to United Way campaign

United Way of Van Wert County Executive Direcctor Ashley Bultemeier accepts a $91,186 donation from Van Wert Moose Administrator Brent Agler. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Moose Lodge #1320 recently gave an incredibly generous donation of $91,186 to the United Way 2024-25 annual campaign.

While many may think of the Moose Lodge as just a private club, it is far more than that. As a non-profit organization, the Moose is dedicated to supporting those in need, fostering community connections, and making a meaningful impact both locally and nationally.

With lodges in over 1,400 communities across the U.S., Canada, and Great Britain, the Moose is committed to its core mission: supporting Mooseheart and Moosehaven through Moose Charities.

Mooseheart, located near Chicago, is a residential campus providing a safe, structured home for children in need, offering education and care from infancy through high school. Moosehaven, a retirement community in Florida, provides senior Moose members with quality housing and healthcare. In 2024 alone, the Van Wert Moose contributed approximately $127,000 toward these initiatives.

Beyond national efforts, the Van Wert Moose actively supports the local community. Over the years, they have supported organizations like the Van Wert Humane Society, Haven of Hope, YWCA, and YMCA.

Their generosity extends beyond monetary aid—they have organized donation drives for tornado relief, food pantries, and baby supplies for families in need. In 2024, the Van Wert Moose contributed a total of $261,659 to local and national charitable causes.

Founded in 1913, the Van Wert Moose Lodge remains a hub for family and friendship. Open year-round, it offers a welcoming space for members to enjoy meals, games, entertainment, and community events. With approximately 900 members and growing, the lodge fosters an inclusive atmosphere where people of all ages can connect.

Members can also join activity groups like the Moose Riders, a motorcycle-enthusiast group that organizes rides and fundraisers, or the Women of the Moose (WOTM), which hosts an annual Christmas party for children, fundraising events, and community activities.

Through charitable giving, community involvement, and a commitment to service, the Van Wert Moose continues to live out its motto of “embracing the community” every day.

Anyone who would like more information about the local Moose Lodge can check Facebook: Van Wert Moose Lodge #1320.