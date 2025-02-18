Off Stage to present “Suitehearts”

Off Stage Productions Inc. has announced the cast and crew for its upcoming dinner theatre production of “Suitehearts”, a comedy by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore.

Director Matt Krol has put together a cast of five actors, four who have appeared in previous productions, and one making her first appearance on our stage. The cast is as follows:

Cast members for the upcoming production of “Suitehearts” are (front row, left to right): Front row (left to right) Michelle Foster and Whitnie Twigg. Back row: Ed Eichler, Travis Nihiser and Daniel Sanderson. Photo submitted

Herman the bellboy: Daniel Sanderson

Elizabeth Taylor: Whitnie Twigg

Timothy Taylor: Travis Nihiser

Frankie Bellamy: Ed Eichler

Wanda Bellamy: Michelle Foster

The director is Matt Krol and the costumer is Julie Lang.

Synopsis

A young couple from Pennsylvania checks into a posh New York hotel to fill their weekend with bliss, only to have it filled with strangers. Timothy and his wife have inadvertently booked the same honeymoon suite as Frankie and Wanda, an older couple from New Jersey. After they scuffle over the accommodations, no one is where or with whom they should be. Filled with sight gags and one liners, this play broke the house records at New Jersey’s Dam Site Dinner Theater. During the course of the evening, Timothy grows into a man, Elizabeth learns about trust, Frankie learns to respect women and Wanda learns to respect herself.

Show, ticket information

Performances will once again be held in the commons area at Vantage Career Center. Enter Door No. 14 off the back parking lot where plenty of parking is available. Show dates are April 4, 5, 6, and 11, 12, and 13. Friday shows are “popcorn nights” – $16 admission charge includes free popcorn with the show. Saturday evening and Sunday matinee shows are dinner theatre shows. $30 admission includes a three course catered meal, coffee, and the show.

Reservations for members will open on Monday, March 17, and reservations for the general public will open on Wednesday, March 19. Call the box office number 419.605.6708 on or after these dates to reserve tables or seats. Box office hours are 12-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, no Sunday calls please.

“Suitehearts” by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.