Real estate transfers 2/10-2/14/25

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The following transfers took place between February 10-14.

Lauren Brent Calvert, Carol Calvert to 7062 Investments LLC, Van Wert subvisions, lot 364.

Mason Webster, Amanda Wester to Steven L. Spencer, Emily M. Spencer, Scott inlots, lot 57, lot 58.

to Deborah S. Waltenburg, a portion of Section 34, Liberty Township; a portion of Section 35, Liberty Township; a portion of Section 35, Liberty Township. Charles D. Profit Family Living Trust, Charles D. Profit Family Living Trust TR, Jacqueline M. Profit Family Living Trust, Jacqueline M. Profit Family Living Trust TR, Brennan L. Profit TR, Brennan Profit TR to Deborah S. Waltenburg, a portion of Section 34, Liberty Township; a portion of Section 35, Liberty Township; a portion of Section 35, Liberty Township.

Charles D. Profit Family Living Trust, Charles D. Profit Family Living Trust TR, Jacqueline M. Profit Family Living Trust, Jacqueline M. Profit Family Living Trust TR, Brennan L. Profit TR, Brennan Profit TR to Brennan L. Profit Living Trust, Brennan L. Profit Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 3, York Township; a portion of Section 7, York Township; a portion of Section 5, York Township; a portion of Section 6, York Township; a portion of Section 6, York Township.

Timothy L. Racster, Megan R. Racster to Trevlyn J. Dickinson, Jamie L. Dickinson, a portion of Section 17, Pleasant Township.

Gary D. Priddy, Theresa M. Priddy to Richard A. Bendele, a portion of Section 23, Tully Township.

Thomas L. Schaffner, Deborah K. Schaffner to Thomas L. Schaffner, Deborah K. Schaffner, a portion of Section 15, Harrison Township.

Redeemed Properties LLC to Kaleb M. Keezer, Madison G. Keezer, Van Wert inlots, lot 1004.

Alliance Real Estate Holdings LLC to VW Properties LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 3516, lot 3517. Van Wert subdivisions, lot 45.

Thomas R. Odenweller Revocable Trust, Thomas R. Odenweller Revocable Trust TR to T.R. Odenweller LLC, Delphos subdivisions, lot 121.

Brenda Carol Nittinger Gordon, Brenda Carol Eddy, Carol Jean Harvey Nittinger, Carol Jean Nittinger, David Warren Eddy to Brett J. Nittinger, a portion of Section 19, Hoaglin Township.

Estate of Jeff Hartman to Tamala L. Hartman, a portion of Section 24, Liberty Township.

Norma G. Reagan to Kenny Rodman, Lisa Rodman, a Van Wert subdivisions, lot 8.

Dennis E. Pearson, Nancy L. Pearson, Nancy Pearson to Van Wert County Foundation, Van Wert inlots, lot 45.

Estate of John Markley to estate of Wilma M. Markley, a portion of Section 16, Washington Township.

M&L Rental Properties LLC to Darlene Sterling, Delphos inlots, lot 434.

Randy S. Strayer, Lu Ann Strayer, Luann Strayer to Ronald L. Bowsher, Cindy L. Bowsher, a portion of Section 28, Jennings Township; a portion of Section 28, Jennings Township.

Jeffery W. Link, Vickie L. Link to Metzner Enterprises Telecommunications LLC, a Delphos inlots, lot 789.

Jonathan L. Theis, Bethany G. Theis to SK&DD Enterprises LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 4075.

Phillip L. Lape, Sara Lape, Joy L. Gordon, Lynda A. Lape, Lynda Lape to Margaret R. Lape, a portion of Section 33, Ridge Township.

Margaret R. Lape, Margaret R. Lape Atty, Joy Lynn Gordon Atty, Joy L. Gordon Atty to E&J Bockey Farms LLC, a portion of Section 33, Ridge Township.

Phillip L. Lape, Sara Lape, Joy L. Gordon, Lynda A. Lape, Lynda Lape to Phillip L. Lape, Joy L. Gordon, Lynda A. Lape, a portion of Section 33, Ridge Township.

Estate of Patricia L. Kerns, estate of Maynard W. Kerns to Tamela L. Kerns, Tamela L. Dawson, Teryl L. Kerns Martin, Terry L. Kerns Martin, Teryl L. Martin, Tricia L. Kerns McPherson, Tricia L. McPherson, Tonetta L. Kerns Benbow, Tonetta L. Benbow, a portion of Section 3, Ridge Township; a portion of Section 36, Hoaglin Township.

Estate of Alice M. Bonifas to Arthur D. Bonifas, a portion of Section 15, Washington Township.

Edward J. Bockey, Justina J. Bockey to Edward J. Bockey, Justina J. Bockey, a portion of Section 21, Washington Township.

Julie L. Overholt, Julie L. Smith-Klausing, Curtis L. Overholt, Julie S. Overholt to Overholt Family Trust, Overholt Family Trust TR, Julie L. Overholt TR, Curtis T. Overholt TR, a portion of Section 33, Pleasant Township.

Ginger Ann Brown to Brandon M. Speaks, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 120.

Lowell L. Sidle Jr., Patricia A. Sidle, Patricia Sidle to Lowell L. Sidle Jr., Patricia A. Sidle, Van Wert inlots, lot 1901, lot 1902.

Roger E. Harting Revocable Living Trust, Roger E. Harting Revocable Living Trust TR., Roger E. Harting TR to Sarah E. Dealay, a portion of Section 10, Tully Township.

Estate of Arlene Elizabeth Miller, Arlene E. Miller to Jonathan A. Miller, Jacqueline Sue Sheets, Jeff Miller, Jean Miller, Julie Sheets, a portion of Section 6, Harrison Township.