YWCA holding public meeting in March

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County hereby gives notice of its intent to file an application for financial assistance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development for construction of its new facility. This notice is published in accordance with Rural Development regulations. The proposed project involves the construction of a 32,000 square feet facility that will include a youth wing, survivor services wing, permanent supportive housing wing and an administrative wing.

The YWCA of Van Wert County will hold a public meeting at which a copy of the application to USDA Rural Development will be available for review and questions. The meeting will be held from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the YWCA of Van Wert County 408 E. Main St., Van Wert.

Questions regarding this application or the opportunity to review said application should be directed to Kimberly Laudick at 419.238.6639 ext. 102 or klaudick@ywcavanwertcounty.org.