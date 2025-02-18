YWCA to honor Women of Achievement

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will host its annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday March 27, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert. Tickets are on sale now for $25 plus processing fees. To purchase a ticket click here.

Dr. Rachel White will be the emcee for the Women of Achievement scholarship dinner. Photo submitted

YWCA of Van Wert County has shared this year’s honorees in the following categories:

Advocacy – Jamie Ramos & Jody Wannemacher

Civic Dedication – Susan Burchfield

Professional Leadership – Tera Knebel & Jayne Smith

Women’s Empowerment – Courtney Linton & Morgan Warnecke

Youth Development – Ruth Ann Dowler, Dianna Hicks, Kylie Hohman & Mary Roof

“The YWCA is committed to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all,” said Kelly Houg, Mission Impact Coordinator. “It is truly an honor to recognize these incredible women who embody our mission through their everyday actions. We look forward to an inspiring evening as we celebrate our honorees and their dedication to the Van Wert community.”

Dr. Rachel S. White is the emcee for this year’s event. Dr. White is an Associate Professor of Education Leadership and Policy at The University of Texas at Austin, where her research focuses on power, voice, and inclusion within K-12 education policy. She is also the founder of The Superintendent Lab, a platform dedicated to enhancing data and research capabilities while influencing policy changes in the field of superintendency. A former Van Wert High School track and cross country coach, Van Wert school board member, YWCA of Van Wert County board member, and YWCA Women of Achievement honoree, Dr. White remains a strong supporter of the YWCA’s mission and work.

The YWCA is a United Way Agency. For more information about this event, contact Kelly Houg at 419.238.6639 or khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org.