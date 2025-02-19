BDC donation…

The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert County (BDC) has announced a generous donation from Advanced Insurance that will support the organization’s Capital Campaign. BDC President Andy Czajkowski said the BDC is grateful for the donation and said it will have a direct and positive impact to help attract new businesses, support existing ones, and create a vibrant economic future for Van Wert County. Pictured from left to right are John White, BDC Capital Campaign Manager; Adam Anspach, Advanced Insurance; Aaron Anspach, Advanced Insurance, and Andy Czajkowski, BDC President. Photo submitted