Crestview to start preschool screening

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools will hold a preschool screening for the 2025-2026 school year on April 10-11, at the Crestview Early Childhood Center. Parents/guardians with a child who will turn three years old by May 1, 2025, and are interested in having him/her attend Crestview’s Early Childhood Center may have their child screened for preschool.

Parents/guardians requesting open enrollment for their preschool students into the Crestview School District should also register at this time. Screening appointments can be made beginning March 10. Parents can call the Crestview Early Childhood Center at 419.749.9100, ext. 3000 to schedule a preschool screening appointment for their child.

Parents/guardians should bring the following documents to their appointment to complete the enrollment process:

Child’s original birth certificate

Child’s immunization records

Custody papers (if applicable)

One proof of residency documentation (bank statement, mortgage statement, lease agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, or rent receipt) A post office box can not validate residency requirements.

Anyone who has questions or needs additional information should contact Casey Dowler, Early Childhood Center Principal, at dowler.casey@crestviewknights.com or 419.749.9100, ext. 3001.