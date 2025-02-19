Defendents appear in local court

VW independent staff

Seven defendents appeared for hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, February 18 and Wednesday, February 19. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Sentencings

Daniel Vibbert, 34, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for seven days already served for non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Randal Michaelson, 36, of Van Wert, was sentenced to four days in jail, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 100 hours of community service for assault, a fourth degree felony. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

After being found guilty at a jury trial, Timothy Short, Jr., 41, of Fort Jennings, was sentenced to up to six months at the Central Treatment Facility in Toledo and three years of community control for strangulation, a fifth degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He must undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, perform 100 hours community service, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, and was ordered to pay court costs.

Plea changes

After a further hearing on bond and intervention in lieu of conviction violations, Judge Burchfield extended the intervention in lieu by two years for Emily Apple, 38, of Paulding, along with up to six months at the WORTH Center. She was also ordered to pay court costs.

Fred Moore, 67, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 2.

Haley Capetillo, 24, of Portland, Indiana, changed her plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Bond violation

Nicholas Burgoon, 25, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by bringing an adulterated urine sample to a drug screening. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $25,000 cash and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 19.