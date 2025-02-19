Joseph Max Sheldon

Joseph Max Sheldon, 93, of Van Wert passed away Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2025, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

He was born on October 2, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Gordon Max Sheldon and Harriet Evelyn (Ireland) Sheldon, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Margery Lillian (Schutts) Sheldon and she preceded him in death on January 25, 2021.

Joseph is survived by his sister Susan (Richard) Wingard of Chocowinity, North Carolina; a nephew Christopher (Sonja) Wingard of Louisville, Kentucky, a niece Regan (Rick) Zuercher of Hudson, Ohio, and three great nieces, Erin Martin, Annika Wingard and Ellen Wingard.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Evelyn and his wife Margery.

Joseph was a 1949 graduate of Van Wert High School. He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carrier Union and served as the postmaster of the Van Wert Post Office until his retirement. Joseph was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served in the Korean War.

No services are planned at this time.

