Law enforcement training…

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office recently hosted the Ohio Tactical Officer Association (OTOA) Active Shooter Response course at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert. This was a 16-hour course teaching officers crucial principles and tactics for handling active threat situations effectively. Attending agencies were Wapakoneta Police Department, Van Wert Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 81, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, U.S Marshal’s Office, and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office thanked Trinity Friends Church for providing a training location. Photos submitted