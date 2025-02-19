Lincolnview BOE hears reports, approves agenda items

Lincolnview Board President Michelle Gorman reads aloud items from Wednesday’s agenda. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Administrative reports made up the bulk of Wednesday night’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Eduation.

Middle School/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall informed the board that scheduling is under for the next school year, and he said spring semester parent conferences are being scheduled. He also said 35 Lincolnview sophomores have applied to Vantage Career Center and he noted the ninth annual career fair will be held March 26 at the Jr. Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer told board members that gifted testing is complete and numbers are up. She also said kindergarten screening for the 2025-2026 school year will be held March 3-7 and she said despite bad weather, a January 19 Red Cross blood drive was a success. The goal was 19 units, but 27 units were collected that day.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder told the board that approximately 30 high school band members are preparing for a trip to perform in Orlando, Florida.

“They’ll leave on Friday, February 28, and come back on March 5,” Snyder explained. “They’ll take a charter bus all the way down and I’m sure they’re excited about going down and performing and enjoying their time in Orlando, Florida when we might still be at 25-30 degrees.”

He also said he’s waiting for more information about a data center at the Mega Site and he added once the deal is complete, Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Brent Stevens will speak to the board.

Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock informed the board that the district received its bi-annual casino tax payment in the amount of $27,514, and she noted her office received the Auditor of State Award for excellence in financial reporting in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

“It’s nice to be recognized for that,” Edelbrock said.

In personnel matters, board members approved personal service contracts with Cody Carroll, eighth grade girls softball coach, and Avery Figley, seventh grade girls softball coach; Cheryl Castle, substitute custodian, and Pam Rager and Lucy Rice, special education shuttle route drivers. Two volunteer coaches were approved – Travis Kill, junior high softball, and Camden Miller, high school track. Board members accepted the resignation of special education shuttle route driver Sharon Brincefield.

The board approved a severance payment with Athletic Director/Dean of Students Greg Leeth, who’s retiring at the end of the school year. He’ll receive 25 percent of the amount of sick days accumulated and used, but not to exceed 160 days.

Board members also approved the 2025-2026 school calendar.

In other business, the board:

Approved the district’s open enrollment policy for the 2025-2026 school year.

Approved a senior class trip and advisors Karla Bowersock, Elizabeth Gerdeman and Kris Tow, March 23-25 in Cleveland.

Approved an overtnight trip for FFA students and advisor Jordan Dues to the State FFA Convention in Columbus May 1-2.

Approved fiscal year 2025 permanent appropriations.

Renewed membership in Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Approved a list of substitute teachers and aides for the second semester as provided by the Western Buckeye ESC.

Accepted an anonymous $1,000 donation for two $500 scholarships for the Class of 2025.

The board ended the meeting with a pair of executive sessions. One was to hear from the mother of a student-athlete who had a complaint about an assistant coach. In order to protect the student-athlete’s name, the discussion was held behind closed doors. The other executive session was to discuss employment and compensation, but no action on either topic was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.