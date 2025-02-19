Van Wert on Tap set for April 12

Submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce’s third Annual Van Wert on Tap Craft Beer Festival will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Junior Fair building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Enjoy unlimited tastings of selected wine and craft beer from some of the best breweries in the region including Moeller Brew Barn, Buffalo Rock Brewing Co., Brewing Green, Second Crossing Brew Co., Lincoln Brewing Co., Findlay Brewing Co., Two Bandits Brewing Co., Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider and others to be named. Multiple food trucks will offer food for purchase.

General admission tickets (unlimited tastings, commemorative cup and entry at 6pm) are $30 per person and VIP tickets (unlimited tastings, commemorative cup, and entry to the 5-6 p.m. VIP hour) are $50 per person, Click here to get your tickets.

The Chamber thanked Premier Sponsor First Federal Savings and Loan as well as Central Insurance, Tenneco, Inc., Sister’s Embroidery, Statewide Ford, and Tekniplex for their support of the event.

For questions about sponsorship or ticketing, contact Mark Verville at the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce at 419.238.4390 or email mark@vanwertchamber.com.