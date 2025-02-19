Visit Van Wert awards $1,000 grants

VW independent staff/submitted information

Visit Van Wert, (formerly VW Convention & Visitors Bureau), had a vision three years ago to help local organizations market their events to bring visitors to Van Wert County. Financially, it has taken three years to budget and invest money from hotel/tax funding to assist in this venture.

This grant opportunity allows non-profits to use the $1,000 award to enhance their marketing for a target project and potential visitors for their event. This was the first year Visit Van Wert has been able to provide a grant opportunity.

Visit Van Wert Director Kim Fleming is pictured with Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price (left), Ed Eichler, Offstage Productions (top right) and Van Wert Historical Society President Theresa Mengerink (bottom right). Photos submitted

“We were thrilled to send out information to forty-two non-profits in our area for this first opportunity to boost tourism and foster community involvement for events,” Visit Van Wert Director Kim Fleming said. “Our budget allowed us to provide five organizations with $1,000 each for a project in 2025. Each organization had a different vision as to how they will be using the grant money to gain visibility for their mission.”

“Next year, depending on our financial status, we hope to have more organizations apply and approved for the support grant so we can help our community and its visibility,” she added.

This year’s funds were awarded to Van Wert Civic Theatre, Van Wert Historical Society, The Brumback Library, Off Stage Productions, and Main Street Van Wert.