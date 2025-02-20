BDC donation…

The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert County (BDC) has announced a generous donation and partnership with Ohio Health to amplify business attraction and retention, workforce development, and infrastructure improvements as part of the Accelerate Van Wert 3.0 campaign. BDC Capital Campaign Manager John White expressed gratitute for the donation and said it will directly impact the ability to attract new businesses, support existing ones, and create a vibrant economic future for Van Wert County. Photo submitted