Cougar bowlers to state, girls to district

VW independent sports

Van Wert’s boys’ bowling team is state bound.

The Cougars advanced to the OHSAA state tournament by finishing third at the Division II district at Community Lanes in Minster on Thursday. Tristan Blackmore and Hayden Davis made the All-District team with third and ninth place finishes. Blackmore rolled a 266-200-188-654 series, while Davis had a 225-200-200-625 series.

The state tournament will be held on Saturday, March 1, at HP Lanes in Columbus.

The girls’ team advanced to the Division I district after finishing third at sectionals in Minster on Thursday. Van Wert was led by Reagan Horine, who bowled a 563 series, Lindsay Say (504 series), Bailey Lane (427 series) and Makayla Wannemacher (408 series).

The Lady Cougars will compete at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton next Thursday.