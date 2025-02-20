The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025

L’view to start kindergarten registration

VW independent staff/submitted information

Parents in the Lincolnview Local School District with a child who will be five years of age on or before August 1, 2025, may register their child for kindergarten for the 2025-26 school year March 3-7.

To register visit the Lincolnview Local Schools website, lincolnview.k12.oh.us, click on the Parent tab in the top right-hand corner, scroll down to Final Forms and click on Login or New Account. Follow the directions and be sure to select the 2025-2026 school year.

The first form will ask you to schedule an appointment for document submission—this is not required. Instead, parents/guardians may bring documents to the school office anytime between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during registration week.

Required documents:

  • Social Security card
  • Official birth certificate
  • Immunization records
  • Proof of residency (i.e. mortgage statement, lease agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, bank statement, or rent receipt)
  • Custody papers (if applicable)

Documents may also be uploaded in Final Forms.

Open Enrollment:

  • Families outside the Lincolnview district who wish to enroll their child should complete registration and attend the Lincolnview Kindergarten Screening.
  • Open enrollment space is limited.
  • Open enrollment forms will be available during document submission.
  • The open enrollment window is now open until May 31 for all other grade levels.

Kindergarten Screening

Sign up for a screening appointment by visiting the Lincolnview website, clicking the Parent tab and selecting Elementary Parent-Teacher Scheduler to choose a screening time. Screening dates are March 31 and April 1 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. both days at First Baptist Church, 13887 Jennings Rd, Van Wert, at the corner of Jennings (Ohio 116) and Mendon Rd.

Required immunizations before school starts:

  • Polio – four doses (last dose on or after fourth birthday)
  • DTaP – four or more doses (last dose on or after fourth birthday)
  • MMR – two doses
  • Hepatitis B – three doses
  • Varicella (Chicken Pox) – two doses

For additional information, contact the Lincolnview Elementary Office at 419.968.2351.

