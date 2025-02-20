L’view to start kindergarten registration

VW independent staff/submitted information

Parents in the Lincolnview Local School District with a child who will be five years of age on or before August 1, 2025, may register their child for kindergarten for the 2025-26 school year March 3-7.

To register visit the Lincolnview Local Schools website, lincolnview.k12.oh.us, click on the Parent tab in the top right-hand corner, scroll down to Final Forms and click on Login or New Account. Follow the directions and be sure to select the 2025-2026 school year.

The first form will ask you to schedule an appointment for document submission—this is not required. Instead, parents/guardians may bring documents to the school office anytime between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during registration week.

Required documents:

Social Security card

Official birth certificate

Immunization records

Proof of residency (i.e. mortgage statement, lease agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, bank statement, or rent receipt)

Custody papers (if applicable)

Documents may also be uploaded in Final Forms.

Open Enrollment:

Families outside the Lincolnview district who wish to enroll their child should complete registration and attend the Lincolnview Kindergarten Screening.

Open enrollment space is limited.

Open enrollment forms will be available during document submission.

The open enrollment window is now open until May 31 for all other grade levels.

Kindergarten Screening

Sign up for a screening appointment by visiting the Lincolnview website, clicking the Parent tab and selecting Elementary Parent-Teacher Scheduler to choose a screening time. Screening dates are March 31 and April 1 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. both days at First Baptist Church, 13887 Jennings Rd, Van Wert, at the corner of Jennings (Ohio 116) and Mendon Rd.

Required immunizations before school starts:

Polio – four doses (last dose on or after fourth birthday)

DTaP – four or more doses (last dose on or after fourth birthday)

MMR – two doses

Hepatitis B – three doses

Varicella (Chicken Pox) – two doses

For additional information, contact the Lincolnview Elementary Office at 419.968.2351.