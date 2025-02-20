Students of the Month…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has selected Lincolnview High School seniors Ella Davis and Ashlyn Price as Students of the Month for January. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. This program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for their achievements in school and community. Pictured left to right are Davis, Price and Linda J. Stanley, Lodge Student of the Month Chair. Photo submitted